Turkey detains 33 suspects accused of spying for Israel
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 03, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Turkey announced on Tuesday it had detained 33 people suspected of planning abductions and spying on behalf of Israel's Mossad intelligence service.
