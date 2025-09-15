/Trump warns Europe on Russia: “Sanctions aren’t tough enough”

Published: Sep 15, 2025, 08:21 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 08:21 IST
President Donald Trump says current sanctions on Russia are too weak and has urged European nations to stop buying Russian oil. While signaling his willingness to impose tougher sanctions—including new measures on banks, oil, and tariffs—Trump criticized Vladimir Putin and called on G7 nations to take coordinated action. His remarks come as tensions rise over Moscow's actions in Ukraine, and as U.S. pressure extends to India and beyond.