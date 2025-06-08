Trump vs Musk: Musk announces results of poll on creation of new political party

US President Donald Trump has declared his relationship with Elon Musk "over," warning of "serious consequences" if Musk funds Democratic candidates opposing Republicans who support Trump's tax and spending bill. Trump hints at potential repercussions for Musk's businesses, including terminating government contracts, but hasn't considered an investigation. Meanwhile, Musk floats the idea of launching a new political party, citing an 80% demand from Americans.