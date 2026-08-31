/Trump threatens NBC's Kristen Welker with FCC action over 'mixed results' remark

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of the media, threatening to involve the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) against NBC's Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker. Trump objected to Welker's description of his endorsement record as producing "mixed results," calling the remark inaccurate and politically motivated. In a social media post, Trump claimed his endorsements have a near-perfect success rate and urged FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to take action. The latest comments have reignited debate over press freedom, media criticism and the relationship between political leaders and news organizations in the United States.