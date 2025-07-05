LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump signs 'big, beautiful bill': Major tax cuts now law after July 4 White House event
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 08:45 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 08:45 IST
Trump signs 'big, beautiful bill': Major tax cuts now law after July 4 White House event
Videos Jul 05, 2025, 08:45 IST

Trump signs 'big, beautiful bill': Major tax cuts now law after July 4 White House event

US President Donald Trump signed the major tax cut and spending bill during a July 4 event at the White House, marking a key moment in his economic agenda.

Trending Topics

trending videos