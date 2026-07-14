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Trump Seeks Payment From Gulf Allies for Hormuz Security

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 20:57 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 20:57 IST
U.S. ​President Donald ‌Trump on ​Monday ​told reporters in ⁠the ​Oval ​Office that he wants ​Gulf ​nations to reimburse ‌the ⁠United States for ​helping ​protect ⁠the Strait ​of ​Hormuz.

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