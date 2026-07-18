/Trump seeks FIFA to host another World Cup in the US

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 16:42 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 16:42 IST
US President Donald Trump has urged FIFA to choose the United States as the sole host of a future FIFA World Cup, suggesting Canada and Mexico be left out after the success of the 2026 tournament. Speaking alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Trump Tower ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina, Trump praised the tournament and even revealed discussions about a potential future US-China World Cup bid.