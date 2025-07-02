Trump Says Israel Has ‘Agreed To The Necessary Conditions’ To Finalize 60-Day Ceasefire In Gaza

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday (Jul 1) that Israel has agreed to the terms of a proposed 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept what he called the "final" deal on the table. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said his representatives held a "long and productive meeting" with Israeli officials earlier in the day, paving the way for a temporary halt to the fighting that has ravaged the Palestinian territory for nearly nine months. He urged the militant group Hamas to also accept the "final proposal" while issuing an ominous warning "IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE".