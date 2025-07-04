LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 08:45 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 08:45 IST
Trump says he made no progress with Putin on ending Ukraine war
Trump says he made no progress with Putin on ending Ukraine war

The latest phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has ended without any progress on the Ukraine issue. Watch for more details!

