/Trump's National Address: Trump Justifies Tariffs, Highlights Immigration, Economy

Published: Dec 18, 2025, 09:04 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 09:04 IST
Trump's National Address: In his national address, President Donald Trump listed the major accomplishments of his second term, touting significant progress on immigration and the economy. He highlighted achievements in border security and job creation, while justifying the use of tariffs on trade partners as necessary to protect American industries and workers. Eugene Craig, Political Analyst, speaks to WION about the implications and reception of Trump’s address.