/Trump's crypto income tops $1.4 billion, beats Coinbase in 2025

New 2025 financial disclosures show Donald Trump’s crypto income hit $1.4 billion — more than Coinbase made in the same year. A big chunk reportedly came from a meme coin launch. His total crypto-related holdings and income were disclosed at $2.2 billion, putting his ties to digital assets front and center. From NFTs to meme coins, Trump’s move into crypto has turned into one of his biggest business plays yet, even outpacing major exchanges.