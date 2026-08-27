/Trump's 23-pound weight gain: Doctors say he's a pound away from obesity

Doctors are raising concerns after President Trump's weight climbed to 238 pounds at his May physical — up 23 pounds from the 215 he was booked at during his 2023 Georgia arrest, and just 1.6 pounds shy of the clinical obesity threshold at his 6'3" height. White House physicians have urged him toward better diet and exercise, while outside experts like Dr. Scott Kahan say addressing his weight should be treated as seriously as his security detail. He's also faced questions over hand bruising, ankle swelling and drowsiness.