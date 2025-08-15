LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump & Putin to discuss Ukraine peace and nuclear arms control | Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Trump & Putin to discuss Ukraine peace and nuclear arms control | Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 18:14 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 18:14 IST
Trump & Putin to discuss Ukraine peace and nuclear arms control | Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Ahead of his high-stakes meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions with top military, economic, and diplomatic officials in Moscow.

Trending Topics

trending videos