LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump-Putin Summit: Vladimir Putin Holds Final Pre-Summit Strategy Session | Russia Ukraine War

Trump-Putin Summit: Vladimir Putin Holds Final Pre-Summit Strategy Session | Russia Ukraine War

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 13:29 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 13:29 IST
Trump-Putin Summit: Vladimir Putin Holds Final Pre-Summit Strategy Session | Russia Ukraine War
Ahead of his high-stakes meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions with top military, economic, and diplomatic officials in Moscow.

Trending Topics

trending videos