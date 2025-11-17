Live TV
Trump Pushes House Republicans To Back Epstein Transparency Bill
Trump Pushes House Republicans To Back Epstein Transparency Bill
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 17, 2025, 21:38 IST
| Updated:
Nov 17, 2025, 21:38 IST
House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, US President Donald Trump has said in a reversal of earlier stance on the matter.
Trending Topics
Trump
Epstein Files
Greene
Epstein
