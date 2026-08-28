/Trump names himself America's greatest president after historians rank him worst

U.S. President Donald Trump has shared a chart ranking America's greatest presidents — placing himself at the very top. The post came despite historians frequently ranking Trump among the worst presidents in U.S. history and amid low national approval ratings. The chart, which drew widespread attention online, placed Trump ahead of iconic leaders such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Critics quickly pointed out that the ranking appeared to be based on a vintage magazine list with Trump's name added to the top. The post has reignited debate over Trump's legacy and popularity among Republican voters.