/Trump-Kim summit could happen 'any time': South Korea spy agency

South Korea's spy agency says a Trump-Kim Jong Un summit could take place "at any time," citing signs of renewed dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang — even though no concrete contact has been confirmed. This comes despite North Korea publicly branding US policy "hostile," dismissing Trump's recent scaling back of joint military drills with South Korea. In the same briefing, the National Intelligence Service also revealed that Kim Jong Un's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, appears to be entering a formal successor-designation stage.