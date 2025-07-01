Trump: I’m Not Talking To Iran, Nor Offering It Anything After US Struck Nuke Sites

The White House has confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump and his West Asia envoy, Steve Witkoff, have been engaged in ongoing communications with Iranian officials. However, during a daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that President Trump himself has not directly spoken to Iran. Watch in for more details!