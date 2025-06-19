LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump hosts Pakistan army Chief Gen. Asim Munir at White House
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 10:11 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 10:11 IST
Trump hosts Pakistan army Chief Gen. Asim Munir at White House
Videos Jun 19, 2025, 10:11 IST

Trump hosts Pakistan army Chief Gen. Asim Munir at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines after hosting Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, at the White House

Trending Topics

trending videos