/Trump doubles down on US election attacks

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 23:57 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 23:57 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on the American electoral system during a primetime national address, reviving claims about the 2020 presidential election while calling for stricter voting laws ahead of the midterm elections. The speech has reignited debate over election integrity, voting rights, and the lasting political impact of the January 6 Capitol riot, even as the U.S. faces mounting domestic and international challenges.