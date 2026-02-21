/Trump Blasts Supreme Court's Judgement On Tariffs

The US Supreme Court has struck down the Trump administration’s sweeping global tariffs, ruling that presidents do not have inherent authority to impose broad trade levies. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the decision. President Donald Trump reacted at a White House briefing, calling the ruling deeply disappointing and criticising the justices. Trump said the decision was harmful to US economic interests and stated that the administration would pursue alternative legal tools on tariffs. He also claimed the court was influenced by foreign interests, without presenting evidence.