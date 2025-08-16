/Trump arrives in Alaska | Trump-Putin talks may last over 7 hours

President Donald Trump has landed in Anchorage, Alaska, ahead of a crucial summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump says he wants a ceasefire in the Ukraine war “today” and aims to bring both sides to the table. Ukrainian President Zelensky, not invited, warns against concessions to Russia. The two leaders are scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. local time at a U.S. air force base. Stay tuned for real-time updates and visuals.