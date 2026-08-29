/Trump announces major US-Venezuela oil deal

President Donald Trump says the United States has reached what he calls the “Biggest Oil Deal in World History” with Venezuela. The agreement, according to Trump and Secretary of state Marco Rubio, would give U.S. Interests majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil reserves, while bringing more than 100 billion dollars in private investment into the country. But now, Venezuela is also spelling out what it expects to gain, including more than 209 billion dollars in tax revenue.