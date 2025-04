TRF, or the resistance front. some say it's an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba or LeT Others say it is nothing but the core group of LeT itself At first, TRF claimed responsibilIty for the Pahalgam TERROR attack that killed 26 Indians in Kashmir Then, they denied having claimed the attack And now, THE Pakistani DEPUTY PRIME minister told the UNITED NATIONS to delete TRF reference in a statement on the terror attack So what is -- or who are -- the TRF?