Jammu-Kashmir’s Pahalgam reels after the deadliest terror attack in 30 years. Sketches of the three identified terrorists have been released as a massive manhunt intensifies. WION's special correspondent Idrees Lone speaks to tourists in Srinagar. Tourists speak out after the Pahalgam attack, expressing mixed feelings— many call the incident unfortunate, they believe it shouldn't break the spirit of the country, with several urging unity and resilience. Stay with us for real-time updates, official statements, ground reports, and expert analysis.