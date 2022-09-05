Tory Leadership Race: Liz Truss becomes United Kingdom's third female Prime Minister

Published: Sep 05, 2022, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The race to 10 Downing Street has finally come to end. Liz Truss has defeated former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become new Prime Minister after a hectic 6 weeks of tours, meetings, campaigns and debates.
Read in App