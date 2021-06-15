Top Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli refuted Wuhan lab leak theory

Jun 15, 2021, 06:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Shi Zhengli, a top Chinese virologist has finally broken her silence on Wuhan lab leak theory. She denied claims that the COVID-19 virus originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. She denounced the suspicions as baseless.
