/'Too much for too long': Reports say US commanders warn Hegseth Iran war is unsustainable

A Washington Post report reveals senior US military leaders have privately warned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that six months of large-scale operations against Iran is "too much for too long," risking America's ability to respond to threats elsewhere, including on home soil. The concerns, detailed in a classified Aug. 14 Pentagon document, came from the Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs and top commanders overseeing Europe, Asia and Latin America. The Navy appears hardest hit, with commanders warning ship maintenance and fleet readiness are being stretched thin