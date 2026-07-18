/Tokyo startup's high-intensity office culture goes viral

Japan was once known for its relentless ‘corporate warrior’ culture, where long hours, strict bosses and unwavering loyalty defined the workplace. But now, a Tokyo company is reviving elements of that old-school work ethic, and surprisingly, it's attracting young Gen Z employees who believe tougher workplaces help them grow. The trend is reigniting a debate over productivity, workplace culture and whether Japan's next generation is ready to embrace discipline over comfort.