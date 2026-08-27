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TMC rebels directed to respond to disqualification petitions in 7 days

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 21:50 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 21:50 IST
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has officially issued notices to 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, directing them to submit their formal responses within seven days.

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