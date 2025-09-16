LOGIN
Tibetan government-in-exile to standardise National Flag

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 09:36 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 09:36 IST
The Tibetan government-in-exile has announced plans to standardise the design of the national flag. The move aims to preserve cultural identity and ensure consistency in representing Tibet globally.

