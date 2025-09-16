Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Tibetan government-in-exile to standardise National Flag
Tibetan government-in-exile to standardise National Flag
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 16, 2025, 09:36 IST
| Updated:
Sep 16, 2025, 09:36 IST
The Tibetan government-in-exile has announced plans to standardise the design of the national flag. The move aims to preserve cultural identity and ensure consistency in representing Tibet globally.
Trending Topics
tibet
national flag
tibet government
wion
trending videos
India's Health Ministry: Physiotherapists Cannot Use 'Dr' Prefix
After Epstein Files, FBI Under Fire for Charlie Kirk Probe
Ukraine Hits Russian Oil, Moscow Unleashes Missiles!
Russia Flexes Deadliest Weapons During ZAPAD 2025
US Deploys Typhoon Missiles In Japan, China Furious
What US Said On India Ties After Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's Nuke Threat
Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki Announces First Members of Her Cabinet
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Defying Trump by Escalating Strikes on Ukraine
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Tibetan Govt In Exile Sets Up A Committee To Standardise National Flag
China-Taiwan tensions intensify: 26 PLA jets breach strait Median line
ANC Roll Call at FNB Stadium to Review Municipal Progress
Israel-Iran war: From allies to enemies | Will Iran surrender? | Who will win the war? | WION Wideangle
Punjab floods: over 1,000 villages submerged, Ludhiana & Amritsar experience severe waterlogging
All-India Weather Forecast: Monsoon Begins Retreating From Delhi
Leaders From Arab and Muslim Countries Condemn Doha Attack & Israel's Action in Gaza
India-Haters Jamaat-e-Islami Win Dhaka University Polls, Raising Alarm For Delhi
Asia Cup: IND vs PAK Handshake Row Escalates, PCB Wants Referee Pycroft Removed
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Syria's First Parliamentary Elections After Assad's Ouster
FBI Director Kash Patel to Face Judicial Committees of the U.S. Congress
Russia Uses Barter System To Circumvent Sanctions
What Is La Nina, Why Will It Make India Cold?
Israel-Hamas War: 20,000 People Left Gaza City Amid Fears Of Israeli Offensive
Madhurima Tuli on Working With John Abraham in Tehran
Nepal Picks Up the Pieces in the Aftermath of the Most Volatile Protests
France, Nepal & Japan Lose Top Leaders, Corruption, Immigration Protests Rock Nations
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Says It Needs 172 Million Dollars Every Single Day to Keep Fighting
U.S. President Donald Trump Threatens to Declare National Emergency in D.C.
NASA astronaut captures stunning rare red aurora from space
Russia Flexes Its Deadliest Weapons as NATO Cautiously Watches |
Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closure Cripples Apple Trade
Pakistan Becomes Opium Capital Of The World With Afghan Expertise
Russia Offers to Buy Back S-400 Air Defense Systems from Turkey
India Braces for Harsh Winter, La Nina Likely to Return by End of 2025
FBI arrests 2 after bomb found under Fox 13 News vehicle in Utah
Salma Hayek at 59: The beauty that just keeps evolving!
Closest Marathon Finish in Championship History | Simbu Takes Gold By Just 0.03 Seconds
"Being Soft On Illegal Aliens Over": Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In US
Trump threatens to invoke Rico act against Soros & his family
Mossad Declined To Execute Netanyahu’s Strike In Qatar?
Sober Nepal Leader Searches For Stability, Peace And Honesty
Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closure Cripples Apple Trade, Wholesale Fruit Markets Shut for Two Days
Trump to Attend Charlie Kirk's Funeral | Zapad 2025: Russia-Belarus Joint Drills