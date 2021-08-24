Three copies of Guru Granth Sahib along with 44 Sikhs and Hindus evacuated from Kabul

Aug 24, 2021, 02:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Three copies of Guru Granth Sahib along with 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have been evacuated from war-ravaged Afghanistan on an IAF plane.
