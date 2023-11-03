Third consecutive year of over 500 mass shootings

18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shootings in the United States this year on the 25th of October. The mass shootings, in which 13 people were also reportedly wounded, took place in the U.S. state of Maine. The suspect, a trained firearms instructor, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot two days after a massive manhunt was launched to nab him. According to the Gun Violence archive, the United States has recorded over 500 mass shootings this year, the third consecutive year the country has hit the unflattering milestone. Political paralysis regarding efforts to tighten gun control has endured for years despite widespread outrage over recurrent shootings. Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.