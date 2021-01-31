The West Asia Post | Will it be a long road to the Iran nuclear deal?

Jan 31, 2021, 03.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As Joe Biden completes his first week in office, the US President faces a new challenge in West Asia. While Russia and Iran are calling for a rescue of the 2015 nuclear deal, Israel has warned the United States against rejoining the deal.
