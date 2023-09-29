The Vaccine War Review: Science is the hero, media is the villain in this film

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War pays tribute to India's using heroes - India's scientist community - who during the pandemic made the country's indigenous Covaxin vaccine in record time making India one of the first few countries to roll out vaccines for coronavirus. The film stars Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, and Raima Sen among others. Agnihotri's film hails the medical practitioners and Indian scientists and slams the media in equal measure. Watch Critically Speaking to know more about the film.

