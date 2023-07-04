The role of social media platforms in fuelling riots in France

The riots in France are showing no prospects of respite. Cars are engulfed in flames, showrooms are being vandalised & tear gas is thrown open on protesters. France is burning because of the violent protests in the aftermath of the police killing of a teen. Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager, was shot dead by police in Nanterre during a traffic stop. The incident sparked outrage among citizens of France. Social media acted as fuel in this blaze of violence.