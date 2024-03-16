The rise of the Indian currency: Lanka & B’desh look to settle trade in Indian rupee
Sri Lanka emerging out of an economic crisis, has added the Indian rupee to its foreign currency basket. And it is expected that Bangladesh, too, may start settling trade with India in the Indian rupee. The South Asian nation is already settling trade with Nepal & Bhutan in the Indian rupee. As more countries express their desire to trade in Indian rupees, we tell you what it means for India and is the Indian currency is moving toward global domination.