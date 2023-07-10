The Putin-Prigozhin meet: 'Wagner to continue fighting for Russia'

The Kremlin has said that Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin met Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is after the mercenary group marched towards Moscow in a short-lived rebellion. According to the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Putin invited around 35 people to a meeting at the Kremlin on the 29th of June including the Wagner unit Commanders. This was just five days after the aborted Mutiny on the 24th. The meeting lasted for around three hours. Peskov added that the Wagner Commander was present in the meeting and vowed that they will continue to fight for Putin in Ukraine.