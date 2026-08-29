/The invisible front: data becomes the deadliest weapon

The next major war may begin long before the first missile is fired, starting with jammed satellites, altered battlefield data, and cracked military encryption. Global superpowers are now racing to build unbreakable quantum communication shields before their digital kill chains are destroyed. Watch this video as we explain how Quantum computing promises immense processing power that could shatter modern cryptographic protections. In response, militaries are deploying Quantum Key Distribution systems to detect intrusions instantly and protect command links. At the same time, emerging quantum sensors threaten the stealth of submarines and even the most advanced fighter jets.