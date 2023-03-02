The India Story | A special look at the Israel-India relationship
From having no diplomatic contact, and no travel, to being close partners with extensive economic and military ties, Israel and India have come a long way. Vikram Chandra visits India's ally to find out what the future of this relationship could entail, and why innovation and hi-tech partnership is the way forward. He also speaks to Sanjeev Singla, Indian Ambassador to Israel, and Nir Barkat, Israel's Minister for Economy and Industry.