/The AI arms race: Is India ready for future war?

Published: Aug 27, 2026, 20:50 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 20:50 IST
The future of warfare is increasingly being shaped by Artificial Intelligence. AI is already helping militaries improve surveillance, intelligence gathering, drone operations, missile defence and battlefield decision-making. As nations compete for technological superiority, concerns are growing about autonomous weapons and AI-powered combat systems. With India expanding its defence AI capabilities, this report examines how AI is changing warfare and whether the world is ready for the next military revolution.