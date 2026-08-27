LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /The AI arms race: Is India ready for future war?

The AI arms race: Is India ready for future war?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 20:50 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 20:50 IST
The future of warfare is increasingly being shaped by Artificial Intelligence. AI is already helping militaries improve surveillance, intelligence gathering, drone operations, missile defence and battlefield decision-making. As nations compete for technological superiority, concerns are growing about autonomous weapons and AI-powered combat systems. With India expanding its defence AI capabilities, this report examines how AI is changing warfare and whether the world is ready for the next military revolution.

Trending Topics

trending videos