/Thailand Votes After 3 Leaders in 2 Years

Millions of voters are casting ballots in Thailand in a snap general election held after a period of political instability that has seen three prime ministers in three years. The poll was called by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the country’s third leader since 2023. No party is expected to win an outright majority, making the formation of a coalition government likely. Opinion polls show the reformist People’s Party leading ahead of the vote, with its performance closely watched after it secured 151 seats in the 2023 election. Economic concerns have dominated the campaign, including sluggish growth, high household debt and rising living costs. The election also includes a referendum on rewriting Thailand’s military-backed constitution. Unofficial results are expected late Sunday, with vote counting set to conclude by night.