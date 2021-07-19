Thai protesters call for PM to resign over mismanagement of COVID-19 pandemic

Jul 19, 2021, 01:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Protesters in Thailand took to the streets to demand Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha's resignation over mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also marked the anniversary of the pro-democracy movement that started last year.
Read in App