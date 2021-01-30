Texas Tobey king raised $40,000 for a charitable organisation through Bernie Sanders' Crochet doll

Jan 30, 2021, 11.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Tobey King, owner of Tobey Time Crochet out of Corpus Christi, Texas, turned the sensational meme of Bernie Sanders into Crochet doll. She raised around $40,000 through these dolls and donated the money to charity.
