Published: Jul 12, 2025, 09:00 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 09:00 IST
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 09:00 IST
Texas floods: Trump hails emergency crews for acting quickly to save lives
President Trump visited Texas to survey the catastrophic flooding in Hill Country that has killed over 120 people and left more than 170 missing. The President and the First Lady have arrived in Bedminster, New Jersey, for a scheduled visit. Their arrival marks the beginning of a weekend stay amid ongoing national and political developments.