Published: Jul 10, 2025, 13:15 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 13:15 IST
Texas floods: Over 90 people still missing in hard-hit Kerr County
The death toll in the Texas floods has risen to 110, with more than 170 people still missing several days after the July 4th holiday disaster. Watch in for more details!

