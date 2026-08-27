/Testimony concluded the Lindsay Clancy murder trial

Published: Aug 27, 2026, 23:35 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 23:35 IST
The defense has rested in the high-profile Lindsay Clancy triple-murder trial after four weeks of testimony. Clancy's legal team called mental health experts who argued she was experiencing a severe postpartum mental health crisis when her three children were killed. Prosecutors have now begun presenting rebuttal witnesses ahead of closing arguments. The case has sparked nationwide debate over postpartum mental health and the use of the insanity defense in criminal trials.