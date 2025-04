In a significant statement, Israel ambassador Reuven Azar has said that his country supports India's right of self self defence in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, 'We support India's right of self defence of India...India knows what to do...it is matter of sovereignty. Countries have right to take self defence'. The last week's terror attack killed over 20 people, including one Nepal national. Israel was quick to extend condolences over the terror attack. Asked about Pakistan's proposal to have an independent probe, the ambassador said, 'This is a cynical game. One hand your harbour terrorist ..you can't be cause of conflict, and asking for investigation, to present yourself as saint'. In the past, after the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks, when India gave evidence to Pakistan & Pathankot terror attack, when Pakistan investigation teams were part of the probe, no headway was made by Islamabad & Rawalpindi. The Ambassador Reuven Azar, spoke about overall cooperation with India & how terror organisations 'inspire' each other, pointing to the Hamas terror attack in October 2023 in Israel.