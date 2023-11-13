Telangana Chief Minister KCR faces 100+ competitors

In Telangana, over a hundred people, including sugarcane farmers, have put in their nominations to challenge the Chief Minister and leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), K Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR, in the Gajwel Assembly constituency. The CM is running for office in this constituency for the third time in a row. Additionally, more than a hundred candidates—mostly Independents—have submitted nominations to challenge KCR in Kamareddy, the second seat he is running for.