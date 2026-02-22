/Tehran University Protests: Anti-Govt Slogans Raised in Universities in Tehran

Published: Feb 22, 2026, 17:15 IST | Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 17:15 IST
Protests have erupted at universities in Tehran, where students reportedly raised anti-government slogans amid growing political and economic discontent. Demonstrations were seen on multiple campuses, drawing a response from authorities as tensions simmer in the capital. The unrest reflects broader frustrations among sections of the youth over governance, freedoms, and economic challenges, highlighting the continued pressure on Iran’s leadership as sporadic protests resurface in academic institutions.